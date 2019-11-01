There’s no shortage of interest for filling a vacancy on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
The board has received eight applications for the vacancy recently created by former Board Member Arnold Stricker, who resigned when he moved out of the district.
Superintendent John Simpson shared the eight resumes and accompanying cover letters that the district had culled after just two weeks of putting out the call for applications. The board is no longer accepting applications.
The eight community members who have expressed their willingness to serve on the school board through April 2020 are:
• Joel Oliver. Oliver is a real estate manager who formerly served on the board from 2013-2016.
• Brian McQueary. McQueary is an English teacher who has taught at a number of both public and Catholic high schools since 2004.
• Elisa Crouch Tomich. Tomich has been a journalist since 1997 and is currently a communications consultant for Wells Fargo.
• Erin Gunn. Gunn has been a school counselor since 2015 and a parent educator for the Webster Groves District.
• Stephanie Margolis. Margolis has been a nutrition counselor since 2005 and is a PTO member.
• Rob Stuber. Stuber worked for the Maritz Corporation in various capacities, including as an executive since 2001, and is currently with USI Insurance Services.
• Paul A. Barrs. Barrs is a corporate attorney.
• Kevin Mitchell. Mitchell is a freelance writer and digital marketer, and a PTO member.
The successful candidate will have to run to retain the seat in the next election if he or she wishes to serve the remainder of Stricker’s unexpired term.
The board took no action to fill the vacancy other than to say it will submit candidate applications to a committee comprised of board representatives and administrators who will narrow the choice to three candidates. It is likely the board will chose from among those three candidates at its meeting on Nov. 11.