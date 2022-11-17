With his execution date less than two weeks away, a man sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood police officer was dealt a severe setback in his efforts, and that of others, to avoid the death penalty.
On Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County denied a motion made just hours earlier from a special prosecutor to “vacate” his death sentence. The special prosecutor’s motion, though denied, was “a highly unusual move” in a system where prosecutors most often push to uphold convictions and sentences, according to a statement from Wren Collective, a team of former public defenders working to change criminal justice policies.
“The special prosecutor’s investigation and motion to vacate raise serious concerns about whether Mr. Johnson received the death penalty because he is Black,” Johnson’s attorney, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement.
Johnson’s supporters and anti-death penalty advocates held a rally Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Jefferson City, calling for the state to spare his life.
But time is running out. Johnson, now 37, is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29, 2022, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court last week after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant him a stay.
Johnson is on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee on July 5, 2005. Johnson was 19 years old at the time.
In a video recently released by those advocating for his clemency, Johnson takes full responsibility for the crime, asking to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole rather than be put to death. He also offers his apologies to McEntee’s family.
“I’m sorry. If I could erase that day I would,” Johnson says in the video. “I did a terrible thing. I don’t want to pay for it this way, but if I have to then I got to be at peace with that. I want the world and the governor to know that ... I’ve grown. I’m a better person.”
Johnson has appealed his first-degree murder conviction over the years, arguing that he didn’t get a fair trial. The Missouri Supreme Court in July 2013 upheld the November 2007 conviction of Johnson in McEntee’s murder. Johnson, who had been sentenced to the death penalty, had been seeking a new trial.
Those who were at Tuesday’s rally at the capitol, which included members of the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, presented Gov. Mike Parson with a petition that included more than 20,000 signatures asking him to commute Johnson’s death sentence to life without parole.
“We all recognize the inherent injustice that is the death penalty and what it does particularly to people of color and poor people,” said Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. “Looking at the inherent bias in our criminal justice system, we must stop the execution of Kevin Johnson. It’s one thing to punish someone, and another thing to take their life away. ”
In Johnson’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, his lawyers noted that Johnson’s young age at the time of the crime, in addition to his childhood that included severe physical and mental abuse, should be taken into consideration.
“A late adolescent of 18 to 20 years has the intellectual maturity of an adult, but the emotional maturity and response inhibition of a younger teenager,” the court petition says. “Those limitations are all the more important in Johnson’s case. Johnson has a history of psychiatric hospitalization, a suicide attempt at the age of 14, a major depressive disorder and auditory hallucinations.”
His attorneys and other advocates have also noted that Johnson was distraught over the death of his younger brother earlier in the day.
On July 5, 2005, police had been looking for Johnson for an alleged probation violation. On that same day, his 12-year-old half brother suffered a seizure at their home and died at a hospital later that day.
McEntee, who had responded to the medical emergency for Johnson’s brother, returned to the Meacham Park neighborhood that evening to investigate a report of fireworks. The 43-year-old police sergeant, a husband and father of three, was in his patrol car on Alsobrook Street talking to a teenager when Johnson approached the passenger side of the vehicle, fired several shots and walked away.
After McEntee was shot, his patrol car rolled down the street and struck a tree. Neighbors called 911 and helped McEntee get out of the vehicle. Johnson then walked up and shot McEntee two more times — in the back and in the back of his head. He was shot a total of seven times.
A Difference Of Opinions
Retired Kirkwood Police Officer Geoff Morrison, who was the department’s juvenile officer for most of his career, was recently interviewed for the video advocating for Johnson’s clemency.
“Kevin was not a problem in the community. I never had any dealings with Kevin as a violent person,” he said.
“Sgt. McEntee was shot because Kevin believed that somehow McEntee, the Kirkwood police, the Kirkwood government, somehow had a part in his brother’s death, which isn’t true at all, but that’s what Kevin believed at the time,” Morrison continued. “He was upset. He was emotional ... and that’s the definition of murder second, as far as I’m concerned. And no, I don’t think the death penalty is appropriate in Kevin’s case.”
Former St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, who prosecuted the case, disagrees. He said the death penalty is appropriate in Johnson’s case because of his ambush and deliberate attack on McEntee.
“We sought the death penalty because he assassinated a police officer,” McCulloch recently told the Times. “He shot him five times when he walked up to the patrol car, then after McEntee’s car crashed ... he walked up to him and shot him two more times when he was on his hands and knees.
“That’s why Kevin Johnson was charged with first-degree murder,” McCulloch continued. “It has nothing to do with his race or the victim’s race, or mine or anyone else’s.”
The special prosecutor’s report, however, says that race played a “decisive factor,” and concluded that the state’s prosecution violated the Equal Protection clause.
But McCulloch noted that in the 17 years since Johnson’s sentence was imposed, both state and federal courts have had more than enough time to look at all aspects of the case.
“They have reviewed everything, including if there was any racial bias,” McCulloch said. “They’ve ruled on all of the issues that public defenders have laid out in the petitions and rejected every one.”
A handful of Johnson’s former teachers from the Kirkwood School District have publicly spoken on his behalf, relaying the abuse he suffered as a child and saying he is no longer the angry 19-year-old who shot McEntee. They say he is now a father and grandfather who has also become a positive role model for other prisoners.
“Killing Kevin will only compound the previous tragedy and deprive one more child of their father. And none of this will bring back Sgt. McEntee. Adding a second tragedy does not erase the first,” said Pam Hughes, a retired Kirkwood School District teacher and counselor.