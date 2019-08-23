Find the “Crossroads of America” with a visit to Effingham, Illinois, about 100 miles from St. Louis in central Illinois where interstates 57 and 70 meet.
The town offers 17 hotels, over 65 restaurants, museums, music venues, unique shopping opportunities and a growing arts community.
“The arts abound in Effingham! We have a very active arts community. You’ll find a fantastic performing arts theatre, The Effingham Performance Center, live music performances weekly, local artisan goods scattered throughout town, painting classes for all ages and much more,” said Effingham’s Director of Tourism Jodi Thoele. “Effingham is a place where you can truly embrace your inner artist. We take pride in being an arts-friendly community.”
“Sculptures on the Avenues” is an outdoor art gallery along Effingham’s downtown area. The self-guided walking tour, with over 25 sculptures, begins at Effingham City Hall, located at 201 E. Jefferson Ave., and winds in and out of the downtown area.
Downtown Effingham also offers shops and restaurants, like Joe Sippers Café, located at 114 S. 4th Street, and offers small-batch roasted coffee.
The award-winning eco-friendly Firefly Grill is located on the shores of Lake Kristie. This roadhouse is a farm to table delicious destination. The ever-changing menu offers sustainable seafood, prime steaks, brick oven pizza and more.
Celebrity chefs, like Bobby Flay, Alton Brown, Emeril Lagasse and others would not just use any cutting board – they use Effingham’s John Boos & Co. cutting boards. The factory outlet is located at 507 E. Fayette Ave., and is open to the public, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Group tours are also offered.
For more information and upcoming local events, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com