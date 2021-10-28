Desmond Jr., Edwin W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Linda J. Desmond (nee Peterson); dear father of Julie Desmond, Amy (Mark) Zawalski, Susan (Ryan) Colombo and Jennifer (Josh) Sturm; dear grandfather of Michael (Erin), Thomas, Lauren, Katherine, Mario, Anna, Margaret, Leo, Gretchen, Patrick and Elizabeth; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation was at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, Oct. 25. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tuesday, Oct. 26. Mr. Desmond was a member of The Kirkwood Kiwanis Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors appreciated.