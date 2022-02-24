Strong, Edwin Batton Jr., Ph.D., 87, passed away on Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born Sept. 2, 1934 in Xenia, Ohio. He was the oldest of three children born to Edwin B. Strong and Mary Etta (Guy) Strong. He grew up in Joplin, Missouri. Ed graduated from Joplin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Ed served in the military as a U.S. Army Intelligence DIA and had assignments to NATO and SACEUR special security teams.
After the Army, Ed earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Kansas. He then went on to teach at the collegiate level and soon became chairman of the political science department at the University of Tulsa, as well as, the director of development. From Tulsa, he was called to Canton, Missouri, where he served as the president of Culver Stockton College for 11 years. He closed out his career working as director of advancement for “Network Knowledge,” a public television station in Springfield, Illinois.
Ed loved sports of any kind, as long as it involved the University of Kansas, Ohio State, or the University of Tulsa.
Ed was a devoted and loving husband for 19 years to Suzie Strong (nee Roedel); beloved father of Carol (Joel) Turner, Mari (Brent) Ramsey, Linda (Steve) Strong, Colette Strong, Casey Moore, Cory Moore and Caroline (Mike) Bouras; loving grandfather to Elise Ramsey and Claire Ramsey; and a loving brother to Larry (Kathy) Strong and Annetta (Eddie) St. Claire.
A memorial service will be held at Kirkwood Road Christian Church on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.