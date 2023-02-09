Smith, Edward William, was Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday, Feb.5, 2023, at the age of 84. He was the dear father of Anne Marie Schweiss (Robert), David Patrick Smith (Thuy Renee), Stephen Michael Smith (Cate) and Thomas Andrew Smith (Melissa); and grandfather of Benjamin, Timothy, Emily, Cameron, John, Katie, Cooper, Riley, Reagan, McKinley and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth; and son, Edward Jordan. He was the beloved son of the late Edward and Marie (Radka) Smith.
Born in Bloomington, Illinois, and raised in Brentwood, Missouri, he raised his family in Webster Groves, and moved to Kirkwood, Missouri, in retirement. After downsizing, he moved to Laclede Groves in Webster Groves. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and the Missouri Air National Guard and a graduate of Eugene Coyle High School in Kirkwood and St. Louis University and earned his CPA.
Ed’s father was a railroad employee and Ed grew up loving trains. He volunteered at the Museum of Transportation and loved meeting visitors from around the world when he gave tours. Everyone he met got to hear a story or a book review as he was a voracious reader. Ed loved the Missouri Athletic Club and was a member for almost 60 years. He was a member of the Apollos at the MAC and held several offices at the club throughout his life.
Ed enjoyed travel, Opera Theater of St. Louis, and live theater. He took many trips to New York City to see plays and was a volunteer at the Repertory Theater in Webster Groves and a volunteer usher at the Fox Theater.
In retirement Ed took up some new hobbies — woodworking, stained glass and learning to play the banjo.
Ed was known for his easygoing personality and was a friend to all.
Services: Visitation 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave. (Lockwood and Joy), Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Museum of Transportation — tnmot.org