Sheehan, Edward Monroe: March 5, 1934 — Jan. 17, 2022.
Edward Sheehan passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was husband to Carol Sheehan for 57 years; father to Libby Wilcox (Mike) and John Sheehan (Dee Dee); and grandfather to Justin Wilcox and Maya Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe; mother, Dorothy; brother, Jack; and sister, Pat.
Ed retired in 2001 after a 25- year career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He also served his country in the U.S. Army. Outside of work, Ed enjoyed watching and playing many sports (with tennis and golf his favorites) and coaching several of his children’s teams, traveling with Carol, spending time with his family, a cold beer (out of a glass of course) and inexpensive red wine.
Later in his life, Ed became a devoted dog person, having several retired greyhounds and most recently a mixed breed. Ed was also a skilled handyman who was always eager to assist with a home repair or improvement project.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity or Stray Rescue of St. Louis in Ed’s name. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2-6 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. If attending the visitation, please be respectful of others and wear an appropriate face mask.