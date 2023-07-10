The Des Peres Public Safety Department may soon find a new home during the renovation of its building at 1000 N. Ballas Road.
Edward Jones, headquartered at 12555 Manchester Road in Des Peres, has offered a space for the police department.
“They said they had bought the J.J. Kelley Memorial Building, 1245 JJ Kelley Memorial Drive in the unincorporated area west of the city,” City Administrator Doug Harms said. “They plan to turn it from single use to multi-use and offered to lease us the first floor, which is 10,000-square-feet, for $1 a year as long as we pay utilities.”
Harms estimated the city’s cost would be roughly $100,000 for utilities for 18 months of leasing, and $1,000 a month to bring internet into the building.
“There’s more than enough space for a police department,” he said. “There’s also enough space to move city hall for a year, which would solve the parking problem.”
Des Peres Police Chief Eric Hall agreed with Harms.
“I think it’s a great idea and would solve the problem of where to go,” Hall said. “There’s plenty of space for us, and it has a good security system that allows us to control who comes in and out like we do today.”
Harms said the fire department will have to stay at its current building because of the trucks, ambulance and sleeping quarters.
When Harms asked for feedback from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen, Mayor Mark Becker said he thought it was a “no brainer.”
Board Member Jim Kleinschmidt added that it was “fortuitously brilliant.”
The move would entail the board signing an 18-month lease. Anything longer than that would require the city to pay a monthly rent.
Harms said he would pursue talks with Edward Jones on the offer.