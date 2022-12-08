Huffman, Edward. Edward Robert Huffman left this earthly existence on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his Glendale, Missouri home at the age of 52. After a long struggle with Glioblastoma cancer, Ed departed in joy, with a smile on his face, and peace in his heart, into the glory of heaven.
Ed was born on Nov. 25, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Donald Huffman and the late Jane Huffman (nee Gallivan). He was also preceded in death by his sweet sister, Helene.
Ed is survived by his cherished wife, Shell Knichel Huffman; most treasured children, Carington, Emanuel and Camille; beloved father and stepmother, Don and Karen; adored siblings, Deak (Megan), Jane Limbach, and Tara; dear mother-in-law, Linda Davis Knichel; and many dearly loved extended family and friends.
Ed was a devoted husband and father, a most loving son and brother, and dear friend to many. He never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. He opened people’s hearts. He let people know he loved them. Heaven has an angel.
The “Celebration of Life service for Ed Huffman” can be viewed on Youtube.
