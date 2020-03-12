Odom, Edwin Earl, 90, of Webster Groves, Missouri, died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born on June 10, 1929, in Vinson, Oklahoma, to the late James Frank and Clara Brown Odom. He moved to LaVerne, California, in his teens, where he met and married his late wife Toy Mae Weddle.
Ed and Toy began their married life as house parents at David & Margaret Youth and Family Services in LaVerne, California, where they nurtured life-long friendships with the young people who lived there. This was also the beginning of Ed’s long career ministering to children and youth who suffered abuse, loss and trauma.
He dedicated his working life to the Methodist Church and its mission to serve children in foster care by leading child welfare institutions across the country, including Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, Illinois, and Epworth Children and Family Services in Webster Groves. He retired from Epworth in 1994.
Over the years, Ed and Toy welcomed dozens of young people into their hearts and lives, standing in as surrogate parents and chosen family for them. Toy passed away in July 2007.
Ed also spent his retirement in service to others, first in caring for his wife Toy through her final illness, and then by volunteering thousands of hours to his faith community and to supporting other faith-based human service organizations in the Greater St. Louis area including LifeWise STL (formerly Kingdom House), Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, and Great Circle (formerly Edgewood Children’s Center.) He was one of the moving forces behind the founding of the interfaith Shepherd’s Center in St. Louis, which helps older adults remain engaged in the community.
He was a keen athlete, an avid gardener and an adventurous cook. Ed was known for his elaborate flower beds and decorative planters, a hobby he continued even after moving into LaClede Groves retirement community, where he worked to beautify the buildings and grounds with his colorful plantings.
Ed is survived by his children Cathy (Walt) Frear, Ted Odom, Lauri (Joe) Edles, Sandy (John) Meador, Patrick (Andrea) Odom, and Karop (Marilyn) Bavougian, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as his nieces Carolyn Odom McCabe, Jill Odom Martin, Diane Larkin Nelson, and Claire Odom Witson. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister Elmer, James, William, Dorothy, and Robert. He is also survived by his dear friends Sally and Gary Zehnle and their children Tony, David, and Dan; Bob Carpenter and Jorje Quinn, to whom the family is indebted for their steadfast support, loving care, and immeasurable kindness in Ed’s final years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at noon at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave., followed by a reception at the Christian Life Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Webster Hills United Methodist Church or the Toy Mae and Ed Odom Endowment Fund at Epworth.