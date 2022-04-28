Coombs, Edward C. Oct. 10, 1921 - April 21, 2022.
Ed was born in 1921 on Columbus Day, appropriate for a man who loved the sea. Raised in Chadds’ Ford across the street from famous painters N.C. and Andrew Wyeth, his house had been used as a hospital for George Washington’s troops during the Battle of the Brandywine.
Essentially orphaned during the Great Depression, Ed attended high school while living in a foster home. After graduation, he went to sea with the Merchant Marine until he heard of too many torpedoed ships, and so went to D.C. to work for the War Production Board.
After Pearl Harbor, he joined the Navy, and by volunteering for a secret mission became a charter member of the OSS, later renamed the CIA. He trained at Quantico, was sent across the country and then the Pacific, all without knowing his team’s ultimate destination until they arrived in Bombay. His unit flew the Burma Hump into Japanese-held China and taught Chinese farmers how to fight. While there, Ed contracted malaria, assisted in an appendectomy, and was unsuccessfully shot at by enemy troops. He finished his war service on a Destroyer, where he survived his midnight watch on deck during Typhoon Louise in Okinawa Harbor. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
After the war, he attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where he met his roommate’s sister Ruth Tonn of Kirkwood. They married in 1948, and after graduation, he worked for newspapers in three small midwestern towns before returning to Ruth’s hometown in 1957. Ed served as an editor at the Globe-Democrat and the Post-Dispatch. Ed and Ruth had three children in the 1950s — Dave, Doug (Cindy) and Diane (Mike) — whom they took on epic three-week camping trips into all 48 of the lower states. Ruth returned to college at age 45 to finish her teaching degree and help put the kids through college. They were active in the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood and in Scouting. Ed was forever rigging gadgets around the house, and could squeeze a nickel until Thomas Jefferson wept.
In 1981, Ed and Ruth bought a house on a canal in Cape Coral, Florida, and pursued 19 years of sailing “The Final Edition.” They were active tennis players and bikers. Returning to Kirkwood in 1999, they bought a house a few blocks from where Ruth had grown up. They moved into Friendship Village in 2009, when Ruth’s dementia required it, and she passed away peacefully in 2011. Ed continued swimming in the FV pool three times a week, and was the only 90+ year-old in the biking and swimming events in the Senior Olympics. He continued swimming and driving until age 98. He entered the Friendship Village nursing wing in 2020.
Ed kept a written daily diary from 1942-2020. His proud legacy will be carried on by grandchildren Chris and Nathan Andre and Kevin (Whitney) Coombs and Katie (Grant) Dykstra and great-grandchildren Abigail, August, Lucas and Owen.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. A celebration of Ed’s life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, the Kirkwood Historical Society, or a charity of choice.