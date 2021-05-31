A coach shared a compelling story. The story is timeless:
Draw a rectangle. Around that shape, draw circles as if they are people sitting at a table. Seat a table of eight or 10. What is this table? This is your board of directors.
The people sitting here have had the greatest influence in your life. Place your name at the head of the table and go around and name the directors. They might be your parents, your Sunday school teacher, your cross country coach, your elementary principal, a high school teacher, a best friend’s parent.
Think hard while assigning the most influential people in your life. They gave you courage. They cheered you on when you stumbled. They rejoiced in your victories and comforted you during a loss. They might have simply held your hand or offered you a tissue. Some may have taught you to read, ride a bike, run and jump, explore and question — and to do all of that really well! They were your role models. You wanted to be just like them when you grew up.
Every year, educators need to aspire to sit at the table of their students, to be at their board of director tables. Inspire, encourage, comfort and coach. Teachers need to be role models. They need to teach students to listen intently, aspire to greatness and direct them to find their best self. They cannot not miss the chance — it’s the only one. If students drop their class, transfer out of the district or quit school, teachers and coaches have lost their chair at that student’s table. One chance. Each year, teachers step up, leaving an imprint on their student’s lives forever and ever.
Suzanne Hembrough
Kirkwood