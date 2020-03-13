As an educator, former director of the Webster Groves Writing Project and Gateway Writing Project, author of books and articles about students’ successes and excellent teaching practices, I have supported school districts’ changes, growth and development, even with tax increases.
I must encourage residents to vote no on Prop S on April 7. I believe the Kirkwood Board of Education has made an erroneous decision by saying a new school is justified.
The cost, after estimated interest, will be between $82,351,820 and $95,746,000 over 17 to 20 years. Operating expenses increase by $3 million, resulting in a needed tax increase by 2025 or sooner. Keysor, Robinson and Westchester receive $0. Research indicates birthrates are at a 2% decline. Kirkwood has closed five schools in the last 50 years.
Prop S will require significant redistricting. Traffic issues on Dougherty Ferry and Lindemann will be dangerous. Environmental destruction of the property will negatively impact wildlife and cause serious water runoff issues.
The board of education had a better solution in the palms of their hands but would not allow it to be voted upon. Instead, they pushed “The Green Option” through with two board members in opposition.
Reject Prop S. Ask the board to bring back “The Blue Option” in which almost all the schools would benefit. It would create more immediate growth in school buildings within the next year instead of three years. It would minimize redistricting issues, not increase traffic on Dougherty Ferry, Lindemann, Adams, and not destroy acres of native woodland. Taxpayers would not be burdened with a projected tax increase for district operations at a time when enrollment decreases.
Kirkwood