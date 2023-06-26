PRESCHOOLS
The Preschool at DaySpring (ages 3-5 years) nurtures the whole child by providing opportunities to explore music, movement, art, and academic activities (arts + STEM) while developing a love of learning through rich hands-on experiences. Our children are excited about learning as they explore and discover through guided activities with our seasoned Preschool Instructors! Preschool, Academy and Enrichment classes are housed in one building with shared resources. DaySpring offers classes and workshops from ages 3 years through high school. Call 314-291-8878 or visit www.Dayspringarts.org for more details.
SCHOOLS
Crescendo Youth Choirs, formerly Kirkwood Children’s Chorale, invites singers in 2nd through 12th grades to join us for our FREE Summer Choral Experience on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kirkwood Baptist Church. No audition or experience required for this event. Choirs based on grade level will rehearse with the directors, enjoy fun games and snacks, and present a concert for friends and family! Singers may complete an audition for the upcoming season that day or schedule for a later date. This is a great opportunity to try out our choirs. For more information and to register, email SingWithCrescendo@gmail.com or visit Crescendoyouthchoirs.org.
Whether you are 4 or 81, you can learn German at the German School. We offer classes from kindergarten to advanced conversation, including preparation for study at Germany universities. In person classes meet on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at Christ Community Lutheran School in Kirkwood and online classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Many of our teachers are native speakers or certified German teachers. Visit our web site germanschoolstl.org for more information.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and aerial studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto — Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers — drives all of its endeavors. Visit mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
STAGES Performing Arts Academy offers an exciting variety of musical theatre camps, workshops, and productions for students of all ages and abilities. Act, dance, and sing all summer long while learning new skills and techniques. Classes include Musical Minis, Improv, Act It Out, Musical Theatre Exploration, Ace Your Audition and more! And don’t miss out on the Broadway Performance Workshops of Disney’s The Aristocats Kids, The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition, Dreamland and Head Over Heels. It’s all at STAGES Performing Arts Academy this Summer. Register today at www.stagesstlouis.org/summer or call 636-449-5775.
Therapeutic Playtime is a pediatric center focused on providing quality physical, occupational and speech therapy services in addition to specialized programs to tailor to your child’s needs.
High school students, enjoy an authentic research experience! Webster University offers its Summer Phage Camp July 17-21! Work with professors to discover novel viruses, visualize them using high-powered microscopy and test them for bactericidal powers. Perfect for those interested in microbiology, virology, ecology or related STEM fields.