Play, learn, and create on Community School’s 18-acre campus. Camps are available through August 12, and activities include arts, nature, academics, sports, and more!
Crescendo Youth Choirs, formerly Kirkwood Children’s Chorale, invites singers in 2nd-12th grades to join us for our FREE Summer Choral Experience on Saturday, August 6 from 1-4pm at Kirkwood Baptist Church. No audition or experience required for this event. Choirs based on grade level will rehearse with the directors, enjoy fun games and snacks, and present a concert for friends and family! Singers may complete an audition for the upcoming season that day or schedule for a later date. This is a great opportunity to try out our choirs! For more information and to register, email SingWithCrescendo@gmail.com or visit kirkwoodchildrenschorale.org.
Christ Community Lutheran School carries out its vision to transform lives through Christ-centered education in the exceptional care and rich learning environment we provide. They consider themselves partners in the effort to educate your children, nurture their faith, and equip them to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others. Children are encouraged to experience the wonders of learning and joys of growing in a safe and developmentally appropriate environment. Now enrolling pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the upcoming school year. Christ Community Lutheran School is called home by over 700 students ranging from age 6 weeks through 8th grade.
Since 1962, the German School Association has provided affordable German language classes for children and adults. Classes are held on Saturday mornings from 9:00am to noon, and some adult classes are held on Thursday nights.
Love competitive Baseball? Got Statesmen Pride? If so, then look no further than the Jr. Statesmen Baseball program. As the official feeder program to Webster Groves High School Baseball, JSB works closely with the high school program to develop players in the statesmen way. Open to all 3rd-8th grade players that live within the Webster Groves School District boundaries. Private and public school players are welcome. Walk up tryouts at Plymouth field on July 10th, 17th, and 24th. Learn more at www.jrstatesmenbaseball.org
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and aerial studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto—Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers—drives all of their endeavors. Visit mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
The unique curriculum at The Waldorf School of St. Louis integrates fine and practical arts, music and movement with academic subjects including math, science and foreign language. Schedule your tour today.
Send your child to Yucandu Art Studio. A place where they will grow as a budding artist and come home saying, “That was the best camp ever!” Grades K thru 9th.