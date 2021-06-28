No matter where you are in your musical journey, the Community Music School of Webster University (CMS) can help you get where you want to go! Young ones start with our Kindermusik® classes then move into group piano classes or the Suzuki Strings program. Traditional individual lessons on more than 20 instruments are available for all ages - including adults. CMS also has a High School Jazz Ensemble, String Ensemble, String Orchestra, two full orchestras (YPCO & YPSO), the Preparatory Program for advanced students, and summer programs. New this Fall: Songwriting class! Learn more about all our programs at webster.edu/cms.
Play, learn, and create on Community School’s 18-acre campus. Camps are available through August 13, and activities include arts, nature, academics, sports, and more!
Join Day Spring Arts and Education for a summer of FUN! We have amazing camps for students of every age in music, dance, fine arts, performing arts, and STEAM offered in July and August. Students will learn from trained artists and teachers for a high quality learning experience they won’t want to miss- all while having loads of fun! Find registration information and descriptions at dayspringarts.org or call our front desk at 314-291-8878.
Forsyth School fosters a spirit of curiosity and joy, empowering children to pursue challenges with confidence. At Forsyth, our talented and caring faculty encourage students to explore and question, enabling them to learn deeply. Each child’s unique identity is known, celebrated, and nurtured by our supportive community. The results are profound: children take risks, pursue challenges, and find joy in learning. The “Forsyth experience” is enriched by the school’s unique campus, location, and commitment to the natural environment. The challenging and engaging curriculum promotes age-appropriate independence and prepares students to thrive in secondary school and beyond.
Love competitive Baseball? Got Statesmen Pride? If so, then look no further than the Jr. Statesmen Baseball program. As the official feeder program to Webster Groves High School Baseball, JSB works closely with the high school program to develop players in the statesmen way. Open to all 3rd-8th grade players that live within the Webster Groves School District boundaries. Private and public school players are welcome. Walk up tryouts at Plymouth field on July 11th, 18th, and 25th. Learn more at www.jrstatesmenbaseball.org
Kirkwood Children’s Chorale offers children quality musical instruction and performance opportunities. Children from the St. Louis area (2nd - 12th grades) who love to sing and desire to work with other talented children may schedule a low-pressure audition. Go to KirkwoodChildrensChorale.org, email SingWithKCC@gmail.com or call 314-803-2007. Tuition assistance is available.
Lutheran South never waivers in doing what is best for its students. The teachers and administrators worked tirelessly to offer full in-person learning last year and will do the same this fall. High school is a transformational time in a student’s life that cannot be missed. Visit LSlancers.org for more information.
Dynamic LEARNING. Cultural IMMERSION. Individualized SUPPORT. Notre Dame High School provides the perfect combination of direction and autonomy in an all-girls setting. In-person and virtual shadow experiences will be available in Fall 2021. Visit www.ndhs.net to learn about everything that is found here.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and acro studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto—Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers—drives all of their endeavors. Visit https://mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.