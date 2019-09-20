The article “Local Group Spreads Concerns About New 5G Technology,” published on Sept. 6, is the first instance where I have ever been truly disappointed in the editorial standards of this paper.
The article espouses baseless conspiracy under the guise of “bringing awareness,” and takes part in fear-mongering about the placement of “small cell tower antennas inside buildings and on millions of utility polls (sic),” as a part of a roll-out of high-speed internet technology. There is no credible evidence of any danger, either cited by this article or anywhere.
To the contrary, the scientific consensus is that the technology is much less harmful than the already harmless radiation we are constantly surrounded by. The reliance on purely anecdotal reports from individuals in this article speaks for itself. This anti-science pro-anecdote frame of mind is usually found only in the dark corners of the internet, not in a neighborhood newspapers.
I was truly struck by the citation to the expertise of Dr. Raymond Francis, a loon of a chemist who claims to have concocted a cure for cancer in 2012. One wonders when his Nobel is arriving. Dr. Francis is an anti-vax charlatan who has his own supplement company, while claiming that his supplements are a necessity to health, all in an effort to line his own pockets.
As with our politicians, when individuals claim that they are the only people who can help you, you know right away that you are looking at a snake-oil salesperson. He further advises that we must ditch our microwaves and that X-Rays are useless cancer-causing machines. When your book “Never Fear Cancer Again,” points to such scientific luminaries as Rob Schneider, “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” himself, as an endorsement in its sales materials, you know you’re dealing with shlock.
I hope that this article does not foretell a trend of “bringing awareness” to other similar topics like the fact that we never landed on the moon or how lizard-people run the United States from beneath the Denver airport. If that’s the future of this publication I’ll bring my tinfoil hat.
Kirkwood