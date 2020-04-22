The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on all the events and environmental meetings scheduled for Spring 2020. Earth Day in Forest Park has gone virtual. The annual Sustainable Backyard Tour, very popular in Webster and Kirkwood, is canceled. Webster Groves Nature Study Society has had to cancel all its 100th Anniversary events.
However, if you want to feel the spirit of Earth Day while in-shelter at home, check out the post editor Don Corrigan has on environmentalecho.com, where you can listen to his Top Ten Earth Day Rock Songs. Spoiler alert: a song by Spirit is No. 1. Please comment if you think he has it all wrong!