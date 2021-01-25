Editor & Publisher, a newspaper industry magazine, recently featured Webster-Kirkwood Times Publisher Randy Drilingas and Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers on a podcast and YouTube segment about bringing the paper back in print and efforts by the ownership team to keep it viable.
To listen or watch the feature, “Local Community Newspaper Is Printing Again,” visit https://www.timesnewspapers.com/webster-kirkwoodtimes/editor-publisher-magazine-features-times-owners-talking-about-the-papers-comeback/article_91e35130-576f-11eb-b600-f73788ed7431.html
Editor & Publisher, which calls itself the authoritative voice of news publishing, has long been a well-respected publication in the industry.