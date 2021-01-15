After a few months of being up and running, newspaper industry magazine Editor & Publisher featured Webster-Kirkwood Times Publisher Randy Drilingas and Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers on a podcast and YouTube segment, "Local Community Newspaper Is Printing Again," about how they've managed to bring the paper back in print and what they're doing to keep it growing. Editor & Publisher, which calls itself the authoritative voice of news publishing, has long been a well respected magazine in the industry.
Editor & Publisher Magazine Features Times Owners Talking About The Paper's Comeback
