Eckert’s St. Louis Farm Market will be bringing fresh produce to Rock Hill starting June 24. The market will open at 9530 Manchester Road, the location of the former Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Farm Market, which is seasonal and will close in late August, will offer fresh peaches and blackberries, along with some of Eckert’s most popular bakery treats including apple and pumpkin butters, Amish salsa, honey, jams, preserves, salad dressings and apple cider when available.
“The pop-up location is just a short drive from where many of our guests already live,” says Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations. “For over 100 years, our mission has been to provide accessible farm fresh produce to our guests, and we cherish the opportunity to bring a bit of the Belleville farm across the river each year. This is our first time setting up in Rock Hill and we hope that it takes Eckert’s Summer Market to the next level as it’s centrally located and something the entire community can enjoy.”
Eckert’s will be following Missouri state safety guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and recommend that unvaccinated guests wear masks while visiting the store. The Rock Hill Market will have around 20 employees who will also follow this protocol to ensure that all guests and staff have a comfortable environment.