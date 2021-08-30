On the banks of the Mississippi River, Quincy, Illinois, is steeped in history and hospitality, and infused with the arts and natural beauty.
Spot eagles, tour the countryside on a bike or sip perfection on the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail. There are plenty of cabins, cottages and farmsteads to rent for an outdoor retreat, or visit numerous campgrounds in or around Quincy for an off-grid stay.
History buffs will enjoy Quincy’s 12 eclectic museums, such as the Eells House — the oldest standing two-story brick house in Quincy and a station on the Underground Railroad. The Quincy Museum is housed in the Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. The first floor has been restored to its 1890s elegance and the upper two floors offer rotating exhibits.
Get a buy-one-get-one museum pass and for each admittance you pay, a friend gets in free. Visit five of the 12 for a free prize. Call 800-978-4747 for more information.
Fans of home tours can tour any of 17 historic homes in Quincy’s prestigious East End Historic District. Tourists can see an array of architectural styles, lush gardens and extensive private collections. Check out a sample itinerary at seequincy.com/plan/groups for ideas for group tours with themes like “Quintessential Quincy,” “Food Freak” and “Mid Mod Mania.”
Cap off your stay with over 100 dining options, including six scenic wineries and plenty of outdoor options with stunning views. Reserve a “Flavor Tour” through September to enjoy a walking tour designed for the curious foodie.
Quincy’s first brewery was established in 1837. Today, 99 different pubs, bars, breweries and other drinking establishments are open to the public. An easy way to sample a variety of libations is to follow a set of self-guided tours called the “99 Watering Holes.” The mini crawls consist of five differing options with three being walking tours and two driving tours. Visitors can choose from the Tap Tour, Whiskey & Wine Tour, Cocktail Course, North Side and South Side tours.
The Mississippi Valley Wine Trail is also an option to enjoy. The tour comprises five distinct family-owned and operated local wineries with origins ranging from 1857 to 2012. Relax and sip handcrafted wines while gazing over the beautiful Illinois outdoor setting.
For more information, visit www.seequincy.com or call 1-800-978-4748.