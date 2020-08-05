“Earth Rabbit,” a 12-foot sculpture created from ceramic, glass, mirror and tile, may be on its way to a new home in Webster Groves.
Completed in 2008 for First Night in St. Louis, “Earth Rabbit” was designed by Webster Groves resident and nationally-recognized public artist Catharine Magel.
For years the large sculpture resided on the corner of Grand and Washington avenues in St. Louis, in the city’s Arts and Entertainment District. The sculpture later was gifted to the University of Missouri-St. Louis and has been in storage for the past five years.
In November of last year the Webster Groves City Council agreed to pursue acquisition of the sculpture for placement somewhere in the city, such as the sculpture garden at the intersection of Kirkham and Gore avenues. That garden already includes Magel’s mosaic flower and bird sculpture called “Inflorescence.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch during the Aug. 4 city council meeting said the city’s art commission had met earlier that day and believes the sculpture will be donated to the city.
“This is the artist’s signature, iconic piece,” Welch said back in November. “Catharine would be excited to have her signature piece in her hometown of Webster Groves.”