On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, it was announced that the world’s population had reached eight billion. There was no additional comment, just the straight-forward statement.
Actually, a lot should have been said about the number of people on the planet. In the 1920s, the world’s population was said to be two billion. So, if we start in, say 2000 B.C. to the 1920s, it took roughly 4,000 years for the world’s population to go from small scattered groups around the earth to two billion. Now, in the last 100 years, we have quadrupled that number.
Actually, it is frightening to think what the world is going to be like if the human population keeps increasing at that rate. After all, the earth’s resources are limited. Something has to give.
Joy Renisch
Sappington