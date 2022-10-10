St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, moved back to Kirkwood this summer.
The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they moved to offices in Sunset Hills and at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, but are happy to be back in Kirkwood.
In addition to providing ear, nose and throat medical services for both adults and children, St. Louis ENT Health offers full-service audiology along with hearing aid sales and service, allergy care and sinus imaging. “Patients like the one-stop convenience of having testing, care and treatment all in one visit,” says Fred Pugliano MD, FACS, St. Louis ENT otolaryngologist and member of Sound Health’s Board of Managers.
The Kirkwood office is the primary location for Drs. Bailey, Brandsted, and Pugliano while the Creve Coeur office continues as the primary office for Dr. Ramachandra, who focuses her care on reconstructive and cosmetic facial plastic surgery.
To schedule an appointment with one of the doctors or audiologists, call 314-965-9184 or visit www.soundhealthservices.com.
1001 S. Kirkwood Rd. Suite 320
10448 Old Olive Street Rd. Suite 250
314-965-9184