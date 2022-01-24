Few words can describe the thrill of seeing America’s national symbol soaring through the air in the wild, or close enough to touch. During the winter, the Mississippi River hosts one of North America’s largest concentrations of bald eagles — they are drawn to areas of open water in search of fish, their preferred food.
The St. Louis Area Eagle Days Festival held each January at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge has always been one of the area’s premier bald eagle celebrations. However, due to renovation work being conducted on the bridge this year, the celebration was held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.
The Missouri Department of Conservation, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Great Rivers Greenway once again hosted the Eagle Days Festival. Eagle Days programming was also made possible with support from the World Bird Sanctuary and offered the chance for visitors to discover a close connection with the bald eagle. Eagle Days is additionally supported by Land Learning Foundation.