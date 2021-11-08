When I was a kid, our Duplo collection included a big green baseplate. It was in constant use for all manner of creative constructs, but my favorite use was as a cozy zoo for all my Duplo animals. Starting with labyrinthine low walls, I added a white brick iceberg for the polar bears, a cave for the lions, a couple trees. Each enclosure was carefully tessellated with those surrounding, allowing just enough room for the animals’ feet to click into the baseboard but with little extraneous space.
As I learned the constraints and considerations of the real world, I started to see the impracticality of those snug brick enclosures. I couldn’t give the tropical monkeys distance from the arctic polar bears, or allow walkways for my Duplo people to explore their park. As this awareness came to light, I realized with pre-pre-teen embarrassment that while it was ambitious to squeeze such great variety into the restraints of my Duplo baseplate, it wasn’t practical.
No doubt you’ll notice the parallel between my childhood play and SG Collaborative’s proposal. SG’s Duplo dreams don’t mesh with the reality of that land parcel — the environmental disaster it portends, equity concerns about “workforce” housing, eminent domain. As a child realizes the impossibilities of fitting an entire zoo onto one plastic baseplate, I hope that so, too, will the city council, which determines this proposal’s fate for this block of Webster.
We don’t need to put the Duplos away altogether, but our community should have the support to build an organically-formed, environmentally sound and equitable use for that space. We just need to be creative.
Kate Hoops
Webster Groves