I am voting “Yes” on Prop 1 to preserve Webster’s historic neighborhoods and oppose the tear-down of our single-family homes.
The city council’s housing ordinance puts an “X” for demolition on most of Webster’s most affordable homes. The city’s FAQ sheet indicates duplexes will be allowed — by city council ordinance — in the A4 district, which comprises 69% of our town, or nearly 5,700 homes. The city estimates 54% of those homes will qualify as tear downs for newly constructed duplexes. That makes over 3,000 homes eligible for tear down and replacement by new duplexes, should the homeowner choose to do so. Wow!
The council says this blanket change addresses a need for more “affordable housing.” The facts say otherwise. The council’s own January 2020 Plan for Affordable Housing admitted: “A significant number of our [WG’s] housing options are [already] affordable, including 32% of owner-occupied units valued at under $200,000 and 12% of owner-occupied units valued at under $150,000.” Those options are likely still affordable today to all families, young and retirees alike.
I moved back to Webster Groves to get away from the constant traffic, street parking and density caused by duplex housing. I bought my home with the expectation that the city council would follow our citizen-approved comprehensive plan calling for “the most limited provision for any residential use other than single-family homes.”
I agree there is a place for duplexes in our community, but they do not belong in place of our historic single-family homes, and they do not belong in the middle of our tree-lined neighborhoods.
Because I oppose city council’s marking of over 3,000 of our smallest and most affordable homes for demolition, I am voting “Yes” on Prop 1.
Kathy Hart
Webster Groves City Council
2004-2016