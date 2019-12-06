Escalating property values (and property taxes) show that Kirkwood has a housing shortage, but a six-story building is not appropriate.
Instead, Kirkwood should upzone to allow form-appropriate duplexes across the city. By allowing market-driven growth across the city, Kirkwood can meet housing demand through gradual evolution instead of sudden changes.
Duplexes would also be an option for many new families who can’t afford $800,000 McMansions, and for Kirkwood empty nesters hoping to stay in the community while keeping their independence.
Kirkwood