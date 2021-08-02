Proposition 1 in Webster has a wonderful goal which I support — a larger supply of affordable housing. But the zoning change allowing existing, modest homes to be torn down and replaced with duplexes will not accomplish that goal. The developer would have to pay for the lot and the house, pay to tear down the house and pay to build the duplexes. Constructing new buildings is expensive.
When you add to these high costs the profit the developer would want to earn, it becomes clear that the duplex would only be affordable for people who are affluent. Let’s vote “Yes” on Prop 1 (a “yes” vote rejects this zoning change) and work toward a different way to increase affordable housing in Webster.
Jackie Schirn
Webster Groves