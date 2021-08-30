Plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts with a two-lane drive-thru at the former Flowerama location, on the southeast corner of Laclede Station Road and Big Bend in Shrewsbury, are drawing concerns.
Residents fear the donut shop and drive-thru would create more traffic in what is already a congested intersection.
The project at 7728 Big Bend Blvd. would include a new 1,030-square foot building, according to Steven Kolber, president/principal with Kolbrook Design, Inc.
Kolbrook went before the Shrewsbury Plan Commission on Aug. 18 seeking a special use permit. A public hearing on the project was tabled for further review and completion of a traffic study. The plan commission will take up the matter on Sept. 22.
After the plan commission’s review, aldermen will decide whether or not to approve the project.
About a half-dozen residents of Suffolk Avenue, where the project abuts rear yards, voiced concerns at the Aug. 18 meeting. Concerns ranged from lighting and noise from drive-thru speakers to traffic volume and stormwater runoff at the site.
Resident John Wheadon had concerns about the traffic a Dunkin’ Donuts at the location would cause.
“Traffic making turns to Laclede Station will be difficult, especially during peak hours,” he said. “I have concerns that Dunkin’ Donuts will have bright lights that are high on the building, and I’m concerned about the direction and the amount of light. Also, we don’t know how loud the speakers will be. I also fear customers will blast music in their cars. We’ll only have six hours a day when there won’t be noise from the business.”
The new Dunkin’ Donut location is proposing operating hours from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jane Spooner, who lives on Suffolk, said the neighborhood is lovely, with historic homes that are well maintained.
“I can see potential problems with traffic that will shoot down our street,” she said.
Access from Laclede Station and Big Bend will remain, according to Kolber. He said access concerns were brought to his attention by county officials, which is what led to the planned traffic study.
“We’ll get traffic counts at peak times, but we feel a Dunkin’ Donuts just captures the existing traffic at a site (and doesn’t generate more), so there would be a minimal uptick,” he said.
Commission member Carol Basler said the intersection takes on a lot of traffic during peak hours. She said she is concerned that the donut shop would create further traffic back-ups.
Commission member Randy Burkett said light levels planned were higher than the city would like to see. Kolber said he wouldn’t be opposed to moving lights from the property line.
Commission member Anna Bischoff was concerned about the drive-thru speakers affecting residential neighbors.
“I want to ensure residents don’t have to deal with noise or lighting. The current landscaping will act as a good sound screen with tall trees on the property line,” Bischoff said.
Kolber said a six-foot wooden privacy fence is proposed on the border with homes. He added that he is updating a lighting study to evaluate any off-site impacts, and is also finishing the landscaping, buffering and stormwater components of the plan. He said the project “won’t be a typical Dunkin’ Donuts.
“It will have two drive-thrus and a walk-up window and is a much smaller footprint (of a little over 1,000-square-feet) than our typical stores,” he said. “There will be a few patio seats for outdoors only and none inside, with mobile orders in a separate drive-thru lane.”