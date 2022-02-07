The proposal for a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts at the former site of Flowerama at the corner of Big Bend and Laclede Station Road has gotten a unanimous nod from the Shrewsbury Plan Commission.
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen will review the application for the Dunkin’ Donuts at 7728 Big Bend Blvd. at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Introduced in August 2021, plans for the Dunkin’ Donuts include a new 1,030-square-foot building and a two-lane drive-thru, according to Steven Kolber, chief architect of Kolbrook Design, Inc.
Residents have voiced concerns about the project, ranging from lighting and noise from the drive-thru speakers to traffic volume and storm water runoff at the site.
While original operating hours were 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., stipulations were included in the plan commission’s recommendation shortening them to 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stipulations also include a maintenance agreement between the business owner and neighboring homeowners for a fence around the site.
John Wheadon, a resident of neighboring Suffolk Avenue, said he was encouraged by the shortened hours and that the building plans include features to manage runoff. Wheadon said he was still concerned that the Dunkin’ Donuts will increase cut-through traffic on his street.
Mark Havel, also of Suffolk Avenue, argued that the one-day traffic study performed for the proposal seemed too short to accurately measure the amount of traffic in the area.