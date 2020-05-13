I am dumbfounded. We learned the hard way that we cannot put a US flag on our building because it will eventually be pulled down and in most cases, we will never get it back. Sometime between April 28 and May 12 a yard sign we placed in the garden next to our building, that honors healthcare workers, was stolen. We understand that there are people that disrespects our country enough to steal flags from homes and businesses, but what is it that causes disrespect against our healthcare workers?
Kenneth Rimmel, Secretary
Big Bend Railroad Club, Inc.