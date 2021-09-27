Dynamic Personal Fitness in Webster Groves will be hosting a “Chin-up Challenge” on Saturday, Oct. 2, to raise money for the BackStoppers organization, which supports families of first responders.
Police and firefighters from around the St. Louis area will square off to see which group can collectively do the most “dead hang” chin-ups for the charity. Donations for the event can be made at backstoppers.org/dynamic.
Oct. 1 will mark Dynamic Personal Fitness’s 19th year of being in business, and management was looking for a new way to give back to the community.
“In years past we have teamed up with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, as well as the Fetal Care Center of St. Louis,” said Mike Little, owner of Dynamic Personal Fitness. “This year, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, we wanted to give back to our first responders — to those who put everything at risk to take care of the rest of us.”