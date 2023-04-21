National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22. This biannual event, organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

Community members may bring drugs for disposal to the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22:

• Glendale Police Department, 424 N. Sappington Road

• Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison Ave.

• Rock Hill Police Department,  827 N. Rock Hill Road

• Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road