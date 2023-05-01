Salute to the Webster-Kirkwood Times for informing the public of the Drug Take Back Day on April 22. That is a great service by the W-K Times, as well as by the various police departments that serve the area. It lessens the possibility of drugs getting into the wrong hands and helps protect our water and the overall environment.
For those who missed the April 22 date, the Rock Hill Police Department has a take-back program utilizing a lock box at its headquarters behind Aldi and the Rock Hill Fire Department. The lock box was provided to Rock Hill and the area by CVS Pharmacy.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves