Lindo, Dru Anne (née Abernathy), died peacefully after a two-year battle with cancer on Sept. 2, 2022, in Warson Woods, Missouri, at the age of 53.
Dru Anne is survived by her loving husband, Yari Lindo; two wonderful stepdaughters, Miah and Sophia; and her beloved dog, Maxine. She is also survived by her parents, Bruce and Charla Abernathy of Warson Woods; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlos and Debra Lindo of Town and Country, Missouri; sister, Lynn Abernathy Mulholland and her husband, Shawn, of Chesterfield, Missouri; sister and brother in-law Matuschka (Lindo) and Malcolm Briggs of Town and Country; nephews, Jacob “Jake” Mulholland, Trevor Mulholland, Benjamin Mulholland, Christian Mulholland, and Brayton Briggs; ans nieces, Emilie Mulholland and Aniston Briggs.
She is preceded in death — and will be greeted in heaven — by her nephew Connor “Peanut” Mulholland; her grandparents, Keith and Edna Abernathy; and grandparents, Charla and Ina Hawk.
Dru Anne was born on Nov. 10, 1968, in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Bruce and Charla Abernathy. She was a native to St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Webster Groves High School and attended and graduated from William Woods College, where she became a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Many of Dru Anne’s Chi Omega sisters have remained lifelong friends and forever an important part of Dru Anne’s life.
Dru had a fulfilling career in medical and pharmaceutical sales, where she continually excelled and exceeded expectations. Dru Anne also found great joy in physical health and wellbeing and was a constant source of motivation and inspiration to her family and friends.
Dru Anne lit up a room with the radiance of her personality and smile. Everyone but Dru Anne recognized she was always the most beautiful person in the room, both inside and out. She carried herself throughout her lifetime with an overwhelming sense of grace, kindness and caring. She was abundantly thankful for the large community of friends and family who supported and lifted her in love, support, prayer, and friendship, in particular, during these past two years.
“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” -Vivian Greene
A visitation will be held on Sept. 9, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, in Kirkwood, Missouri, and a funeral service will be held on Sept. 10, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve Du Bois Church in Warson Woods at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Dru Anne asked that donations be made to Second Chance Ranch: secondchanceranchstl.org.