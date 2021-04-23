Several local police departments, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will be host sites for the Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Take Back Day events provide people with an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. Citizens are encouraged to drop off unused and/or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.
Participating Locations:
• Webster Groves Police Department, 4 S. Elm Ave.
• Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison Ave.
• Glendale Police Department, 424 N. Sappington Road
• Rock Hill Police Department, 827 N. Rock Hill Road
• Sunset Hills Police Department, 3905 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
For additional locations, visit takebackday.dea.gov.