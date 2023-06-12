Webster Groves resident Lauren Piel is organizing a shoe drive fundraiser with drop-off locations in both Webster and Kirkwood.
The shoes will be donated to impoverished countries, but the fundraiser also has a direct local impact. The shoes will be weighed and given a monetary amount, which will be donated to St. Philips Early Childcare to help build a playground.
Shoes can be used, gently worn or new (no holes or detached soles). Shoes can be any size or style (heels, boots, sandals, wedges, running, etc.) They do not have to have laces. Shoes will be collected until Sunday, June 18.
Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites, 7967 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves
• Curate by Nehring Design, 8747 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves
• 308 Orchard Ave. (Private residence in Webster)
• Teleo Coffee Shop, 132 W. Monroe Ave. in Kirkwood