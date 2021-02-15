I learned to drive 52 years ago in New Jersey. I can only assume that the laws of the road have changed or I was taught differently because I was told a “STOP” sign meant you were supposed to actually stop.
One of the advantages of being retired is having time to relax and walk for fun. I am simply amazed that every time I am at the corner of Rock Hill Road and Gore Avenue I witness three of every four cars either come to a “rolling stop” (maybe common, but is still not legal) or not paying any attention to stopping at all.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves