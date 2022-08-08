Many crosswalks around town include the word “LOOK,” and I like the reminder when I’m out on foot or my bike. I would like to encourage drivers to LOOK as well. Like many, I enjoy walking to my destination when it’s practical — it helps my body and the environment. However, I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve had to dash across a marked intersection because an inattentive driver didn’t bother to look — many times it’s a driver making a left or right turn into the crosswalk I’m using.
I do my best to make eye contact with drivers before I start to cross and I’d estimate that 95% of drivers are paying attention and will wave me on — it’s the 5% who worry me. Please, as we finish the summer, pay attention and LOOK for walkers and bike riders. The few seconds it takes a driver to look can be the difference between life and death.
Barbara Byrd
Kirkwood