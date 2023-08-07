With the help of esteemed sports broadcaster Joe Buck, the Webster Groves School District Foundation is aiming to raise $2 million to fund additional enhancements to Moss Field at Hixson Middle School.
Approved by voters in August 2022, Proposition S designated over $10 million to renovate Moss Field, which serves the Webster Groves High School’s football, track and field, field hockey, lacrosse and soccer teams, as well as the marching band. In its entirety, the project includes a complete redo of the track, grandstand, concessions, restrooms, lighting and scoreboard.
The “For The W” capital campaign, launched in the spring, is intended to raise funding to supplement the Prop S renovations, adding a new concrete seating area, weight room equipment, a video scoreboard, viewing pavilion areas, and a community and benefactor recognition wall. Campaign contributions have already surpassed $400,000.
Organizers recently released a video, “Memories at Moss,” narrated by Buck, to share the field’s history and demonstrate the need for additional state-of-the-art features. The field holds a special connection for Buck, whose grandfather played football for Webster Groves High School.
“In the heart of Webster Groves, there is a place born of tradition — where victories are celebrated and memories are made,” begins Buck’s narration. “A cherished landmark that has played a vital role in the community for seven decades: Moss Field, home of the Webster Statesmen.”
A publication celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Webster-Kirkwood Turkey Day football game featured a letter from Buck’s mother addressed to her father, Joe Lintzenich, of the Webster High School class of 1926. Eric Stisser, co-chair of “For the W” campaign, showed the letter to Buck to ask for his help with the campaign.
Maren Mellem, director of the Webster Groves School District Foundation, said the group was thrilled to learn that Buck would do the video’s voiceover.
“Every time I watch the video, I can’t help but see the true dedication to our community — a labor of love, really —Eric’s research and relentlessness, Joe Buck’s graciousness, the volunteers who dug up old photos and the companies that donated hours of their time to make this video and our logo,” said Mellem. “This combination of dedication and effort is remarkable.
“The ‘For the W’ campaign really stems from that kind of grassroots commitment to ensuring that we continue to offer the best for our athletes, students and community,” Mellem continued. “I am so glad it all came together so beautifully in this video.”
“Memories at Moss”
Also included in the video are several important figures in Webster Groves sports history, including former Webster High football coaches Jack Jones and Cliff Ice; Webster alumnus, former teacher and football state champion Tracey Mack; former longtime Webster High band director Dane Williams; athletic director Jerry Collins; and Webster alumnus and track and field star Emma Kelley.
“It’s kind of an old-school facility and you love it if you’re a Webster guy. But other people are kinda like, ‘When are you guys going to dress this thing up?’” said Ice, who coached the Statesmen from 1999-2020.
“Moss Field is a special place,” he added. “I think that’s one reason I’m so excited to have a facility to match the quality of kids who we put out to compete on it.”
The video shares several significant moments in Moss Field history, such as the decades-old tradition of the Turkey Day football game between Webster Groves and Kirkwood, and the 2009 “Miracle at Moss,” in which the undefeated Statesmen football team took down Chaminade with seconds to spare.
However, the video also notes that Moss Field is in a state of disrepair, setting Webster’s sports capabilities behind those of other districts. The stadium is also not ADA accessible, making the facility difficult to access or entirely inaccessible for some individuals and groups.
“As time has passed, neighboring schools and communities have invested in more modern facilities, leaving Moss Field outdated and in need of transformation,” said Buck. “This isn’t just an investment in a field. It’s an investment in our schools, our community, and most importantly, our children.”
“Memories at Moss” was created by Jeff Keane and Coolfire Media. To watch the full video, visit tinyurl.com/bddvdwwf. To donate or learn more about the “For the W” campaign, visit wgsdfoundation.org.
Farewell To Moss Field
Webster Groves School District families and community members are invited to Moss Field from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to say goodbye to the original Moss Field before it is rebuilt.
The event includes interactive sports, mini-drills and showcases. Food will be available from food trucks. Attendees may also bring their own picnic dinners.
Special guests include Webster Groves High School sports teams, dance and cheer teams, and band, plus musical guests Adam Hansbrough (class of 1998) and Steve Ewing (class of 1988).