The Glendale Police Department is issuing a warning to parents and children about the use of “gel blaster” style toy guns. On two recent occasions pedestrians reported that occupants of a vehicle fired what the victims believed was an air soft or pellet gun at them.
On June 11, a woman was walking her dog on North Berry Road near West Lockwood Avenue when an SUV drove alongside her. A young male fired a weapon at her from the sunroof, but missed. She was not injured. The vehicle sped west on West Lockwood Avenue.
On June 12, a victim was walking east on West Lockwood Avenue near North Sappington Road when an occupant of a dark colored sedan fired a weapon, striking him in the leg. The vehicle then sped east on West Lockwood Avenue. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.
Further investigation led police to believe these toy guns are “gel blaster” guns, similar to paintball guns and not “BB” or pellet guns. Police learned that these plastic guns are often painted black to resemble real guns.
This fairly recent phenomenon appears to be a social media challenge where the perpetrators are recording these events and posting them on social media platforms.
All of these gun types — toy or otherwise — are both dangerous and illegal because they discharge a projectile, according to police. Police ask parents to talk with their children regarding the dangers of discharging these weapons at individuals, especially from a moving vehicle.