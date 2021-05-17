Lynne M. Jackson, the great-great- granddaughter of Dred Scott and founder and president of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, was recently honored by the Webster Groves chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jackson received the prestigious History Award Medal, which is given by the national organization. There have been only seven recipients from Missouri since 1981, and Jackson is the eighth. She was given the award in the interest of understanding of promoting history.
As the great-great-granddaughter of Dred and Harriet Scott, Jackson has committed her life and energy to teaching the significance the Dred Scott case holds in history. She makes history come alive, encouraging people and students of all ages and races to understand Black history, and why it’s especially important to understand that history in these turbulent times.
The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation is designed to educate the history of Dred Scott and bring reconciliation between descendants of those involved during those times.
She has spoken throughout the United States and Canada at schools, prestigious colleges and universities, professional organizations, civic groups and more. She’s also been featured on national television.
“Clearly Ms. Jackson has contributed to the greater understanding of American history through her teachings, presentations and historical conservation, by sharing her research and knowledge of the life of Dred Scott and the influence of Dred Scott vs. Sanford case with the public,” said Laura Kessler, historian general for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
For more information about Jackson’s work, visit thedredscottfoundation.org/thefoundation.html.