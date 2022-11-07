I dissent from the reviews of the new film “Tár,” which received grades of C and C+ from Times reviewers. I agree that Cate Blanchett’s performance is a tour de force, along with other fine performances. I agree that at 158 minutes it is too long, starting with running the credits at the beginning, and the opening interview with Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker, which seems interminable. As a result, too much of the story is packed into the last half hour, obscuring important plot elements, and I agree that there is too much melodrama.
But to say that it has “weak themes” and call it “a pretentious exercise” does the film, and your readers, a great disservice. “Tár” is imperfect, but so are all films, and all artistic efforts. That doesn’t justify dismissing it so readily. Far from having “weak themes,” the film deals with conflicts of interest and abuse of power, among the most important issues of the day, and it does so in thought-provoking fashion.
It happens in the cultural world — Harvey Weinstein and James Levine, most prominently — as well as in politics and public life. In fact, “Tár” resembles “Citizen Kane,” widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all times. Both deal with the downfall of powerful individuals who misuse their power for personal ends, and both do so compellingly — and there is plenty of melodrama in Citizen Kane.
Readers should not be influenced by the Times’ lackluster reviews of “Tár.” See the film, think about it and draw your own conclusions.
Alan B. Hoffman
Kirkwood