This November, board-certified internal medicine physician Tyler Mork, D.O., celebrates one year at SSM Health Medical Group’s Webster Groves location, 8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A.
Dr. Mork graduated medical school from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Chicago NorthShore.
Dr. Mork treats a wide range of medical conditions and sees patients ages 18 years and older. His clinical interests include diabetes, hypertension heart disease, vascular disease, kidney disease, osteoarthritis and mental health.
“My priority is to take the time to get to know my patients. I believe that a trusting partnership must be established to effectively focus on prevention and proper management of medical issues,” Dr. Mork said.
His practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. “We use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs,” Dr. Mork said.
Dr. Mork continues to help SSM Health Medical Group expand its promise of exceptional health care services to individuals who live and work in Webster Groves and surrounding areas. SSM Health is also well supported by a strong network of medical specialists for patients who need referrals.
8670 Big Bend Blvd. Suite A
Webster Groves • 314-447-1900