SSM Health Medical Group welcomes Tyler Mork, D.O., a board-certified internal medicine physician, to its Webster Groves location at 8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A, beginning in November.
Dr. Mork graduated medical school from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Chicago NorthShore.
Dr. Mork treats a wide range of medical conditions and sees patients ages 18 years and older. His clinical interests include diabetes, hypertension heart disease, vascular disease, kidney disease, osteoarthritis and mental health.
“My priority is to take the time to get to know my patients. I believe that a trusting partnership must be established to effectively focus on prevention and proper management of medical issues,” Dr. Mork said.
His practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. “We use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs,” Dr. Mork said.
With the addition of Dr. Mork, SSM Health Medical Group further expands its exceptional health care services to individuals who live and work in Webster Groves and surrounding areas. It is also well-supported by a strong network of medical specialists for patients who need referrals.
SSMHealth Medical Group
8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A
Webster Groves • 314-447-1900