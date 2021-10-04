West Monroe Dental, 131 W. Monroe Ave. in Kirkwood was recently acquired by Dr. Suveetha Mikkili, DMD FAGD in December 2020. Dr. Mikkili purchased this practice from Dr. Wendell Kane, who has been serving the Kirkwood community for the past 30 years.
“I wanted to buy a practice in a place where I could have a sense of community, “said Dr. Mikkili. “I want to run my practice solely centered on providing excellent patient care and improving dental health, while creating the best experience for the patient. I always treat patients as I would treat my own family.”
Dr. Mikkili prides herself on keeping up with current advances in the field of dentistry. She recently acquired a fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry, which is only achieved by 6% of dentists in the country. This is a high honor in the field of General Dentistry. Along with general dentistry, Dr. Mikkili also does invisalign and cosmetic procedures. “As the life expectancy increases, it is important to understand the connection with oral health and overall health and to ensure we can improve the quality of life,” stated Dr. Mikkili.
Dr. Mikkili will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 21st. This is a great opportunity for patients, local residents, and businesses to wish Dr. Kane farewell and also meet Dr. Mikkili and her staff. Please call or text 314-821-1496 if you wish to attend.
West Monroe Dental is currently accepting new patients and would love the chance to improve your smile.
131 W. Monroe Ave. Suite 3
Kirkwood • 314-821-1496