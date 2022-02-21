“I’ve always wanted to practice dentistry in a place where I could build quality and trusting relationships within the community,” said Dr. Mikkili. “I want to run my practice solely centered on providing excellent patient care and improving dental health, while creating the best experience for the patient. I always treat patients as I would treat my own family.”
From digital radiographs, to digital impressions, Dr. Mikkili prides herself on keeping up with current advances in the field of dentistry. This helps patients visualize treatment outcomes and progress, while making their appointments quicker and more efficient. “As the life expectancy increases, it is important to understand the connection between oral health and overall health and to ensure we can improve the quality of life,” stated Dr. Mikkili.
Dr. Mikkili recently acquired a fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry, which is only achieved by 6% of dentists in the country. This is a high honor in the field of General Dentistry.
West Monroe Dental is currently accepting new patients and would love the chance to improve your beautiful smile.
131 W. Monroe Ave. Suite 3 • Kirkwood
314-821-1496 • westmonroedental.com