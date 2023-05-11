Brasington Jr., Dr. Richard (Rick) Douglas, an internationally-recognized clinical rheumatologist with an unwavering dedication to his patients and a passion for medical education, died April 30, 2023. He was 71.
A native of Asheville, North Carolina, Dr. Brasington completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University and received his MD from the Duke University of Medicine. Following his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Dr. Brasington practiced at the Marshfield (Wisconsin) Clinic and served as clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine.
He joined the faculty of the Washington University School of Medicine in 1996, serving as fellowship program director for 23 years and director of clinical rheumatology for 15 years. His accomplishments have been recognized by numerous awards: the Samuel Goldstein Award for Leadership in Medical Student Education, election to Alpha Omega Alpha, the Gold Humanism Society, a Master of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), and the ACR Distinguished Fellowship Program Director Award. His legacy at Washington University was recognized when he was named the inaugural recipient of the Richard Brasington MD award for Excellence in Education and Mentorship of Rheumatology Fellows when he retired in 2019.
Always eager to help patients, Dr. Brasington recently returned to part-time community practice in the Creve Coeur office of Arthritis Consultants, Inc. and on the specialty clinic team at Memorial Hospital in Chester, Illinois.
Rick, who embraced his nickname “Docko,” was an accomplished musician who enjoyed entertaining friends and family by playing the guitar, banjo, and mandolin and singing in a resonant tenor. When complications from knee replacement surgery sidelined him for months during the pandemic, he began studying piano via Zoom lessons from a high school friend. Within months he had realized a lifelong dream of playing Bach preludes.
An enthusiastic and experienced fisherman, Rick cast lines wherever and whenever he could — from ice fishing in Wisconsin to bone fishing in Belize. Particularly fond of fly fishing, he was at one of his favorite spots — the North Fork of the White River — when he died.
Dr. Brasington is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 25 years, Kathleen Ferrell; his children, Charles Edmond Brasington, William Bashert (and his wife Meredith), and Elizabeth Brasington Dueweke (and her husband Sam); stepdaughter Melissa Haralson; grandchildren Blake Brasington, Arthur Brasington, David Dueweke (who will be joined by a sibling in November), Liz Johns, Alexander Johns, and Demetrius Johns; great-grandchildren Amelia, Aurora, and Sage; siblings Ben Brasington, Becky Brasington Clark (and husband John Cronin), and Evan Brasington; cousin Leigh Marston; dogs Grits and Twinkie; rescue cat Tippy; and countless friends, colleagues, and former students. Dr. Brasington was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Byron, and his son, James Philip.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122-1308. The family will receive visitors from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., immediately followed by a service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Richard Brasington can be made to the following organizations:
• James and Philip Brasington Memorial Prize at the Washington University School of Medicine. Checks may be mailed to: Washington University, MSC 1082-414-2555, c/o Emily Williams, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130-9989.
• Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, 222 S. Central Ave. Suite 501, St. Louis MO, 63130, 314-941-6309. Chamber Music Society of St. Louis is a non-profit 501c3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.
• The Herb Society Legacy Fund, Missouri Botanical Garden, Commemorative Giving Program, P.O. Box 17419, St. Louis, MO 63178-7419